Saints place Mark Ingram on season-ending injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints have placed running back Mark Ingram on season-ending injured reserve, according to a report by NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport.

Ingram is the Saints' leading rusher with 769 yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries. Backup Khiry Robinson has already been placed on IR, meaning 2015 newcomers C.J. Spiller and Tim Hightower should receive a workload increase in the backfield.

New Orleans has lost four straight games after a 41-38 defeat to the Carolina Panthers. This Sunday, the Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a 6-6 record and are on the verge of a playoff spot.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.