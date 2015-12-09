MLB decision to add safety netting raises questions about MGM Park

A major announcement came from Major League Baseball on Wednesday: the recommendation of protective netting between the dugouts for any field level seating within 70 feet of home plate.

The decision comes in the interest of fan safety during games.

Similar concerns had been raised at MGM park regarding the same issue of foul balls flying dangerously fast into the crowd.

At this time, it is unclear whether Minor League Baseball will follow suit with the decision to require nets.

Tim Bennett with Overtime sports said, "The safety of the fans is of the utmost importance to us. We have been in discussions about the netting, but have not come to any decisions yet."

There is currently no time line on when a decision will be made about adding safety nets to the dugout areas of MGM Park.

