Teens accused of robbing Pascagoula bank

Pascagoula Police say this is the car the bank robber was driving, as captured by surveillance cameras outside Walmart. (Photo source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)

A Coast community is full of questions after two teens were arrested in connection with a bank robbery.

"I think it’s really crazy, teenagers doing this. They're babies. They pretty much just screwed their whole lives up," said one Pascagoula resident.

The Pascagoula community is in shock.

"I'm a bit dumbfounded that kids are pulling this off and doing it," said another resident.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old sit in the Jackson County Youth Detention Facility charged with robbing a bank. Even the Pascagoula Police Department is surprised about the arrests.

"This is highly unusual that juveniles would rob a bank," said Doug Adams, spokesman for the Pascagoula Police Department.

The crime took place Saturday. Police say surveillance video shows one of the teens robbing the Wood Forest Bank inside of Walmart on Highway 90 in Pascagoula.

"A lone male walked into the bank, handed the teller a note and, of course, the teller complied," Adams said.

That reportedly was the 14-year-old. Police say the 16-year-old waited in the car. Pascagoula police released the surveillance video to social media, and tips poured in from there.

"We got hundreds, and it was truly a team effort between us and Gautier and Gautier High School resource officers," said Michael Wiggins, the lead detective on the case.

Police arrested the teens, they say, all thanks to the power of social media.

"We recovered some of the proceeds. Plus, we found a gun that the 14-year-old purchased that we know he didn't get from a store, and we are still working to find out where he got it from," Adams said.

Pascagoula residents say this crime has them questioning the direction of the community's youth.

"I don't know what's wrong with this generation," said a resident

Pascagoula police say the teens are being charged as juveniles because they did not have a weapon during the robbery.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.