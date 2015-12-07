Tree lighting ceremony comes to East Moss Point

Sparky the Firefighting Dog and Santa show up to the Kreole Park tree lighting ceremony in East Moss Point (Photo source: WLOX)

Holiday lights are taking over Kreole Fitness Park. The East Moss Point neighborhood celebrated its first Christmas tree lighting Monday.

"The children came out and did caroling. We had family come out to be with their children. The mayor came out and gave us a wonderful blessing," said Moss Point director of community development Cathy Keeton.

The fun not only brought out lots of members of the community, but some special guests as well.

"Tonight, I saw Santa and sparky and lit the tree and sang," said Zoe, one of the carolers.

The tree lighting is a part of an initiative to rebuild East Moss Point.

"We want to revitalize and bring back interest in people coming back to invest in housing and economic development," Keeton said.

Keeton says that's only possible with support from residents.

"Once we began to show that the people do care about this community as well as the city, we will have investors that will come and reinvest in East Moss Point," Keeton said.

Evon Easterling is one of more than 75 volunteers who cleaned up the neighborhood to make the tree lighting possible.

"I just wanted to come out and help them shine light in a dark place," Easterling said.

Community members believe that these steps to bring the community together will help Moss Point return to the fruitful city that it once was.

