Moss Point kicks off Christmas by land and by sea - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point kicks off Christmas by land and by sea

A sleigh float at the Moss Point land-side parade. (Photo source: WLOX) A sleigh float at the Moss Point land-side parade. (Photo source: WLOX)
A decorated boat in Moss Point's Christmas river parade. (Photo source: WLOX) A decorated boat in Moss Point's Christmas river parade. (Photo source: WLOX)
Moss Point's holiday cheer is in full swing. Saturday, the city kicked off the festive season with two parades - one by land, and one by water.  (Photo source: WLOX) Moss Point's holiday cheer is in full swing. Saturday, the city kicked off the festive season with two parades - one by land, and one by water.  (Photo source: WLOX)
More than 20 boats floated down the Escatawpa River decked out in Christmas lights. (Photo source: WLOX) More than 20 boats floated down the Escatawpa River decked out in Christmas lights. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point's holiday cheer is in full swing. Saturday, the city kicked off the festive season with two parades - one by land, and one by water. 

The land parade was first as floats, 4-wheelers, and even horses cruised around Southgate Mall.

"I'm having fun. Got a bunch of candy, enjoying my family and friends and other type of stuff, and it's just a big parade going on," fourth grader Kennidy Bates said.

Once the sun went down, the parade took to the Escatawpa River. More than 20 boats floated past the harbor, decked out in Christmas lights. With the water glowing, and holiday music playing, everyone seemed to be in the holiday spirit. 

