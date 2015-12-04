American Legion post makes big contribution to Toys for Tots

The Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 has an event planned to gather even more gifts for Toys for Tots. (Photo source: WLOX)

Toys for Tots is in full swing this holiday season. An American Legion post in Jackson County is doing something extra special to contribute this year thanks to the power of Facebook.

Dwight Peattie wants to give a few kids in Jackson and George Counties a special Christmas gift.

"I just wanted to donate 10 bicycles to Toys for Tots, so I told one of my friends and they said get two more, and so I got 12," Peattie said.

He posted pictures of the bikes on Facebook thanking his friends for donating the two extra ones. Things took off from there.

"A high school classmate I hadn't seen in 40 years saw it on Facebook, sent me a check, said I'm in," said Peattie.

What followed was an outpouring of support.

"It turned into 49 bikes that my friends, the American Legion post and Sons of American Legion have come out, and I've gotten donations for every single one back," Peattie said.

On top of those who donated, Peattie says he owes his gratitude to another source.

"Academy Sports has gone out of their way even today. Both locations in D'Iberville and Gulfport," Peattie said.

The giving doesn't stop at the bikes. The Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 has an event planned to gather even more gifts for Toys for Tots.

They're having a gala at the Gautier-Vancleave American Legion, and squadron commander Mike Riser said it's all in the spirit of the holidays.

"We'll gladly take any unwrapped gifts, and we just want to celebrate and give these kids all the gifts they need for Christmas," said Riser.

The post is on track to do that now that 49 children will wake up to a very special Christmas surprise.

The gala is Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post. It will include live entertainment, poker, silent auctions and refreshments.

