Ingalls lands $200 million Navy contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Ingalls Shipbuilding with a $200 million contract to build the Navy’s twelfth amphibious transport deck.

The 684-foot long, 105-foot wide LPD 28 is a San Antonio class vessel used by the Navy and Marine Corps.

“With this contract, our Mississippi shipbuilders will continue to play a major role in meeting the readiness challenges facing our Navy,” said Sen. Thad Cochran “Their work is essential to carry our goal to address an amphibious lift shortfall and to ensure that our modern Navy is equipped to protect our national security interests.”

The funds will be used to purchase materials and equipment, including engines, generators and propellers, for the ship.

“This funding demonstrates the priority the Navy places on Ingalls getting started on this important ship,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Our shipbuilders have made great strides in the LPD program, and we are performing well. Building LPD 28 is key to maintaining a reliable supplier base and leverages our hot production line, enabling our team of shipbuilders to build this ship and future amphibious warships as efficiently and as affordably as possible.”

Ingalls recently christened its tenth San Antonio class LPD, the John P. Murtha, in March. That ship took three years to build, and Ingalls is expected to deliver it to the Navy early next year.

