Resurrection falls to Simmons in Class 1A championship game

The Resurrection Eagles fought to the end, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Simmons Blue Devils in the Class 1A state championship game in Oxford.

The Blue Devils beat the Eagles 25-9 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Eagles entered the championship game with an unblemished 13-0 record.

Resurrection got on the board first with a field goal late in the first quarter. The rest of the game was all Blue Devils, until Patrick Watts scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown with just two and a half minutes left in the game. The Eagles went for the two point conversion after the score, but that attempt failed.

The Blue Devils were able to hold Resurrection to just 95 yards of total offense while racking up five sacks. The Simmons offense was able to pile 315 yards on the Eagle defense.

