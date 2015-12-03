Operation Homefront to deliver holiday meals to military families

Serving those who serve our country. That is the goal of Operation Homefront.

During the holiday season, the organization will distribute free holiday meals to families of service members and wounded warriors. It's a part of the annual Holiday Meals for Military program.

This is the 6th year for the program that began as a chance encounter in New York. In 2009, A soldier and his family could not afford their groceries, so a Beam Inc. employee purchased the food. Operation Homefront then took over, providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009. This year, 8,500 meals will be delivered.

Operation Homefront will be distributing meals to families on Wednesday, December 9 from 4:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at VFW post 2434 on Veterans Ave. in Biloxi.

If you'd like more information on the event, or other Operation Homefront programs, you can go to their website, www.operationhomefront.net.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.