Moss Point's Devin Booker sets career-high with 18 points in Sun - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point's Devin Booker sets career-high with 18 points in Suns loss

UNDATED (WLOX) -

A little more than a week after setting a career-high with 15 points scored in front of friends and family in New Orleans, Moss Point's Devin Booker put together a new personal best against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

The former Kentucky Wildcat scored 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting while also sinking all three 3-point attempts in a 127-122 overtime loss in Detroit.

He also drained all five free-throw attempts and picked up a season-high five personal fouls in just 23 minutes of action. It's his third-highest minute total of the season, playing in 25 minutes against the Golden State Warriors Nov. 29, and 24 minutes Nov. 23 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns are now 8-11 on the year and have lost six of their last seven games.

