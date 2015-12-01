Eastbound I-10 traffic delayed due to accident

Emergency officials responded to a four-car collision Tuesday evening.

According to Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Christopher Henderson, the accident was caused while the vehicles were merging onto eastbound I-10 near Lorraine Cowan Road around 4:45 p.m.

Five people were treated for injuries, and one was taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

The scene has been cleared, though traffic is still delayed. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area.

