Petition launched to reopen library in Diamondhead

The Hancock East Library in Diamondhead closed its doors in October. The facility opened in 2013, but budget cuts forced the Hancock County Library System to shutter the building.

An online petition urging county leaders to find funding to reopen the library is gaining some traction. The petition, which was launched Tuesday morning, has a goal of 1,000 signatures. As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the petition had already gained 103 signatures toward that goal.

“The Diamondhead library is such an important art (sic) of our community. I took my two children there quite often, and they enjoyed the librarians and the projects and activities that were there throughout the year,” wrote Loriamber Pellegrin-Ziegeler. “It also encouraged them to explore new authors and increased their love of reading. Being that we live in Diamondhead, having to drive to another city's library has certainly decreased our visits greatly. I imagine many other families have been affected likewise.”

“Since the library closed, I have used the library system less often. It is now ten miles for me to the nearest library instead of only two,” wrote Nancy Farmer.

The library is a $1.3 million, 6,500-square-foot building with a contemporary glass and steel design. The library’s funding has seen cuts totaling more than $70,000 over the past few years.

The Hancock East Library was the newest of five libraries in the Hancock County Library System.

