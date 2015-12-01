Biloxi pharmacy offering free flu shots

With flu season expected to peak in the coming months, Polk's Drugs in Biloxi is helping people get protected.

For the second year, the pharmacy is offering free flu shots to everyone ages six months and older.

"We recommend that everyone who is able to get a flu shot, do so. It is important to recognize that vaccines are the cornerstone of prevention," says Joe Flynt, PharmD at Polk’s Drugs. “Flu season is expected to peak in late January or February, as happens in most years, and the earlier you immunize, the better protected you are.”

Health officials say that even if residents have not been vaccinated, they should continue to take preventative measures everyday including hand washing, and staying away from others are sick. Additionally, those who are sick with the flu are asked to stay home from school or work to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Vaccinations will be available during regular pharmacy hours while supplies last at 1845 Popps Ferry Road.

For more information on preventing the flu and treatment, please speak with your doctor, or a pharmacist. For additional details about free flu shots, contact Polk’s Drugs at (228) 207-0505.

