Man uses Facebook to warn about dangers of ecstasy

While advocates use various methods warn teens and young adults about the dangers of drugs, a 20-year-old Australian man took to social media for a visual announcement.

After spending several days hospitalized after taking what he calls "party drugs", Jordy Hurdes posted about his near-death experience on Facebook.

"This isn't a sympathy post, but a post of awareness," Hurde wrote. "Going out and having fun is all good and well. And taking party drugs (pills, pingas, googs) seems like a fun option and you don't think anything life changing could happen to you."

In the same post, Hurde noted that he had been left with the possibility of a permanent stutter and twitch due to brain or nerve damage. Two days after his initial post, Hurde shared a video thanking people for sharing his message.

Illegal in most countries, ecstasy (MDMA) is a psychoactive drug that has similarities to both amphetamine and hallucinogens. While known for its euphoric effects, side effects can include paranoia, memory impairment or brain damage.

