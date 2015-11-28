Southern Miss crushes Louisiana Tech, advances to Conference USA - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss crushes Louisiana Tech, advances to Conference USA title game

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Southern Miss scored at least 50 points for a third straight game and forced seven turnovers in a 58-24 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

It's the fifth time this season that USM has eclipsed the 50-point mark, which is a school record. The 1952 team held the previous high of four games with 50+ points.

The Golden Eagles (9-3, 7-1) poured on 27 points in the fourth quarter to finish atop the Conference USA West Division and earn the right to play for the conference title next Saturday against Western Kentucky.

Junior quarterback Nick Mullens threw for at least 300 yards for the 13th time in his career, completing 24 of 37 passes for 386 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception.

Mike Thomas hauled in seven of those passes for 162 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown catch in the second quarter. The senior has at least 100 yards receiving in seven of his last eight games.

Louisiana Tech (8-4, 6-2) threw four interceptions and fumbled three other times. It was a disappointing finish to the game after cutting the Southern Miss lead to 24-17 in the third quarter.

But turnovers on three straight plays by the Bulldogs led to touchdowns on three straight plays for the Golden Eagles. USM opened up a 51-17 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

