Feed My Sheep hosts Thanksgiving Eve feast in Gulfport

It's almost that time of year again. Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and several places around the Coast are planning to serve meals for the needy.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to have a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. That's why volunteers at Feed My Sheep in Gulfport served a pre-Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Latora Fells is going through a tough time.

"I'm living out on the streets and I'm just going pillow to post and I'm thanking God for each and every day I wake up," said Fells.

This holiday season she wasn't sure if she could have a Thanksgiving meal, but thanks to a local soup kitchen - she can. Feed My Sheep in Gulfport opened its doors to hundreds of people in need. Barbara Sheppard said without the help of the organization she wouldn't have been able to get a full Thanksgiving dinner like this either.

"I'd be eating but it wouldn't be nothing like this," Sheppard said.

And she was very satisfied after clearing her plate.

"I'm full now. I'm gonna go home and go to sleep," Sheppard said.

And the people from Feed My Sheep who made this meal possible say seeing these smiling faces and full stomachs makes what they do worthwhile.

"We do it cause its from our hearts; We wanna give back to the community," said Christina Lipke, the Assistant Director of Feed My Sheep.

Lipke has a personal connection to the organization.

"A few years ago, I was homeless just like these people," said Lipke.

She said that's why she holds this meal so dear to her heart.

"This place helped me and helped me get back on my feet, so I'ma be here to help someone else get back on their feet," said Lipke.

The organization estimates they served about 500 meals during their lunch and delivered an additional 350 meals with their home-bound initiative. Additionally, all of the food was donated. PPS Plus is one of their major donors, giving $2,000 and plenty of food supplies.

