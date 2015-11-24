Mechanics urge holiday travelers to get a safety check before hitting the road

Eychina Harris gets an oil change before her road trip to Texas. (Photo source: WLOX News)

It's important to get your tire pressure checked before starting your road trip. (Photo source: WLOX News)

It’s the holiday season and with gas prices lower than usual, many families are heading out of town for their Thanksgiving feasts. But before you hit the road, there are a few things you should do.

Eychina Harris is one of many South Mississippians traveling to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"I'm going to Killeen, Texas to visit my in-laws," Harris said.

But before Harris hits the road tomorrow, she decided to take a huge precaution. Harris is doing what many people forget to do before they head out on a road trip. That’s getting a safety check on her vehicle.

"I definitely want to make sure that the car is well taken care of, as well as anything we can prevent early," Harris said.

Mechanics say getting a safety check on your car now could save you from disaster on the road.

"You don't want to be running hot on the side of the road with your car broke down. It's going to mess up your thanksgiving," said Joe Krivanec, the owner of Joe's Garage.

And that's exactly what Harris is trying to avoid.

"I'm getting an oil change. I already got my breaks done and all of that," said Harris.

Krivanec says an oil change isn't the only thing you should be worried about.

"Have the tire pressure checked. All the fluid levels checked. Wipers are a big role, have your wipers checked. All these things are going to make you safe on the road," Krivanec said.

Krivanec says simple measures like this will not only decrease the risk of your car breaking down or getting into an accident, but will also save you money long term.

"Preventative maintenance is always cheaper than waiting for it to die," Krivanec said.

The roads will be much safer by keeping your car in good condition.

