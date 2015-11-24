Police: Dispute between mother, son leads to Pascagoula shooting

A family dispute between a mother and son led to a shooting on Telephone Road in Pascagoula late Tuesday morning. Pascagoula police Lt. Doug Adams said the shots rang out just after 11:30 a.m.

Adams said it appears a mother and son were having a dispute when a family friend stepped in to intervene. Adams said that’s when the son, identified as 30-year-old Tyler Key, shot William Paulk, 40, in the leg.

Adams said Paulk was taken to Singing River Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, and Key was taken into custody without incident. Key has been charged with aggravated assault.

