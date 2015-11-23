The hottest tech trends for this holiday season

The holiday season is here and that means big spending on the latest tech trends. This year's go-to gadget is a TV.

"I think at the prices TVs are today with this holiday sale, the TVs are an excellent buy and they have all of the latest technology," said shopper Michael Ulrich.

Ulrich is shopping for not one but two TVs. He's not the only one taking advantage of the huge bargain.

"I have a friend of mine who's been very helpful to me, and he has an old TV. So I'm going to buy one for him," said shopper John Zucker.

TVs aren't the only hot commodity this holiday season. People are also looking to upgrade to the latest mobile devices.

"Definitely the hottest trends right now are the iPhone 6, the Plus, the huge ones that everybody loves and the iPad minis," said shopper Jacqueline Shepley.

Walmart sales associate Christopher Carman said he's noticed this trend in tech purchases.

“Older people want cell phones, better cell phones. One they can better understand or a bigger screen so they can see things better," said Carman.

Mobile service providers are looking to use that demand to score big this holiday season.

"A lot of big companies like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, they are actually now offering no contract services," said Carman.

C Spire rolled out its new combo plans too.

"You can build a combo. You can get any device you want, get any data package you want. You know exactly what your bills going to be every month," said Don Hearn, the Biloxi market manager for C Spire.

What about the kids?

"A lot of kids want beats or infinities game systems and they're really for the video games systems," said Carman.

