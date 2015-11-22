Booker's career-high 15 points not enough in Suns' loss in New Orleans

Former Moss Point Tiger Devin Booker had his best game in the NBA Sunday in the Phoenix Suns' 122-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In front of friends and family, Booker recorded 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting and also pitched in with a couple of rebounds.

Booker's first made shot happened with about four minutes left in the first quarter -- a three-point shot from the left wing. It was the only shot he attempted from deep.

The 19-year-old was also 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and added a steal.

Booker played one season at the University of Kentucky, which helped him get drafted No. 13 overall by Phoenix.

