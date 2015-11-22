Trending WLOX: Prepping for Black Friday

One of the biggest shopping days of the year is almost here — Black Friday.

According to a recent study, consumers spent an astounding $50.9 billion the day after Thanksgiving in 2014. But, those numbers didn't just come from in-store mega purchases — tech-savvy shoppers took advantage of online sales to skip the crowds.

WLOX News asked viewers on Twitter if they planned on hitting up traditional brick and mortar stores on Black Friday, or if they'll be shopping online. The results? 70 percent plan to head to the web to find the best deals.

Recognizing the power of the internet, many stores have unleashed sale ads ahead of the big day.

What does that mean for you? Over at WLOX.com, not only can you check out the latest Black Friday stories, but you can also view a list of sale ads from major retailers, and get the inside scoop on deals in advance.

If crowded retail chains aren't your cup of tea, join millions of other people on Saturday November 28 and support local stores on Small Business Saturday. Not sure where to shop? Check out our SBS story for resources to help you shop small in the coming days.

Regardless of your post-turkey day plans, WLOX News will keep you informed about all things holiday and shopping. For the latest details visit WLOX.com from your computer, or download the WLOX News app on your Apple or Android devices.

