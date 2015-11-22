Toddler belts out Adele's 'Hello'

"Hello.....it's me...."

While the opening lyrics to Adele's latest hit "Hello" are about a heartbroken ex, some may say it perfectly describes how many fans felt when the singer's long awaited album, "25" was released on Nov. 20.

While the internet has been flooded with adults professing their love for the crooner's latest hit, which sold more than 2.2 million tracks in its first three weeks, even the little ones are feeling the groove.

A video posted by luvjnicole (@luvjnicole) on Oct 29, 2015 at 5:26pm PDT

In a video posted to Instagram, young Harper from Memphis, Tenn. was eager to tell her grandmother "Hello" from the other side.

It's safe to say that little Harper, who just might be the next Adele, broke into her music career via Instagram.

