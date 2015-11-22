American Express encourages shoppers to spend locally

The campaign was created in 2010 to encourage shoppers to spend money with small businesses. (Photo source: SBS Facebook Page.)

Black Friday. Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday.

When it comes to holiday spending, there seems to be a day for just about everything. According to BlackFriday.com, consumers spent $50.9 Billion on Black Friday alone in 2014.

Small businesses are defined as firms having less than 500 employees, and according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, there were 241,481 in the state of Mississippi in 2011. Of that number, small businesses employed 431,798 Mississippians.

With major savings on electronics, clothing and hundreds of other items, it may be easy to forget that locally owned businesses need support, too.

In a previous interview with WLOX News, Pascagoula Main Street Director Rebecca Davis said, "I don't think the general public gets or really understands the shop small or shop local, and how it affects our community. Our small businesses are the heartbeat of our community. They bring in most of the tax dollars that help our city.”

That's why in 2010, American Express launched Small Business Saturday to encourage residents to patronize locally owned businesses in their community.

Since becoming official in 2011, millions of people have jumped on board with the campaign, spending $14.3 billion on SBS in 2014.

To find small businesses in your area, visit American Express' Shop Small website, or the Mississippi Gulfport Chamber of Commerce site.

