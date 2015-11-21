Black and Gold Super Celebration brings awareness to domestic violence

Charlann and Eddie Jones tie the knot during the Black and Gold Super Celebration mass wedding. (Photo source: WLOX News)

NFL Greats, Saints Super Fans and a mass wedding. It might sound like a strange combination, but it was all for a special cause.

Charlann and Eddie Jones joined 38 couples who tied the knot at the Black and Gold Super Celebration in Gulfport.

"I had a banging wedding. I have the Saints, celebrities and give back to charity. I feel like a reality star," said Charlann.

The mass wedding was just one part of a huge effort by the Island View Resort and Casino to raise money and awareness for the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence. And the cause hits home for Eddie.

"My mom growing up went through violence. I grew up watching her go through violence, and it's not right," Eddie said.

Eddie said knowing the money raised is supporting victims of domestic abuse makes the day even more meaningful.

"Seeing my mom go through it, it's a special cause," said Eddie.

In addition to the wedding, the family friendly event also featured Who Dat super fans, a live band and meet and greet sessions with former New Orleans Saints players.

"You got everybody out here to see us. It's for a great cause. Its giving money back to a great cause and hopefully the women's shelter will benefit from it," said former Saints player Tyrone Hughes.

What makes the pairing between the Saints and the Women's Center for Nonviolence even more relevant is the stigma associated with domestic violence and the NFL.

"It's been issues in the NFL, and now NFL players line backers, running backs, alumni, quarter backs are all taking a stance against domestic violence," said Steve Greenfield of Island View Casino Resort.

The Women's Center for Nonviolence is doing its part as well.

"It's important to get our name out there that way people who need our services know where to call and where to find us," said Gina McKnight, Women's Center of Nonviolence.

All proceeds will go to the center.

