Praise Temple Full Gospel Church of Biloxi hands out free lunch

Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church in Biloxi wants to feed the community.

On Saturday, the church joined other Praise Temple churches across Louisiana and Mississippi for the We Are Better Together Feeding initiative. The mission — to serve a hot free lunch to 500 members of their community.

"The overall goal today is just to give back to our community and team with other community organizations to partner together. We believe that we are better together so when we come together with one common goal one common purpose. We can achieve more," said Pastor Jakavious Pickett.

All of the food was donated by members of the church and local organizations.

