Dozens turn out for 6th annual Gobble Wobble bridge run and food drive

Dozens of people turned out to give back to the community on Saturday at the 6th annual Gobble Wobble Bridge Run and Food Drive.

The event is hosted by North Bay Civitan Club of D'Iberville-St. Martin.

In its sixth year, North Bay chapter president Keith Wilson hoped to reach a record number of food items collected.

"Last year we had about 800 items, this year we're hoping to surpass that and reach almost 1,000," Wilson said.

Debbie Juhlke is the president of Civitan International. She and some other board members were on the coast for a leadership conference, and made a special visit to the Gobble Wobble.

"This has been a wonderful event, outstanding for the North Bay Civitan Club to do this project to help their community. They're donating canned goods and money to help provide families with food this evening," Juhlke said.

Among the participants in the event, were members of the St. Martin High School Future Business Leaders of America. FBLA members collected 300 food items prior to the start of the event.

The donated food, along with any money collected, was delivered to The Lord is My Help food kitchen.

