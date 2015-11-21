Jackson Co. Spay and Neuter hosting rabies clinic Saturday

Jackson County Spay & Neuter is hosting a rabies clinic for your pets Saturday.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula, under the covered barn.

Rabies vaccinations will be available for cats and dogs for $6 per animal. Microchips are $15 each and pre-payment is required.

Animals must be on a leash or in a kennel. If ordering a microchip, make sure to bring receipt of the transaction.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information contact Helene Hicks, at (228) 369-5613.

