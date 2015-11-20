Trending WLOX: Social media reacts to Paris attacks

Social media showed a wave of support on Nov. 13, when at least 129 people were killed in what officials are calling a series of coordinated attacks.

Beginning at a soccer match, an explosion occurred around 9:20 p.m. Friday night and was followed by multiple explosions and shootings throughout the city at restaurants, stadiums and even a rock concert.

Although the gruesome attacks happened far across the globe, people in virtually every corner of the world are taking to social media to show support.

On Sunday morning, St. Louis retail employee Megan tweeted, "Had a customer come in that's from Paris & was supposed to go home today. Her words: "I'm not scared! I just want to go home." #prayforparis"

Over on the WLOX Facebook page, messages of condolences flooded our post about the death of 23-year-old American student Nohemi Gonzalez. Viewer Nina commented, "May this beautiful brave young women RIP. Prayers for her family, friends, and the people of France."

Additionally, you'll notice on some of these comments that Facebook users are showing support for Paris by adding a French flag filter to their profile picture. If you'd like join the show of solidarity, you can do so with just a few clicks. Head over to Facebook’s official page to access the feature. .

