D'Iberville police searching for robbery suspects

D'Iberville police confirm they are searching for two robbery suspects.

Authorities say two men left Academy Sports sometime Friday evening wearing backpacks and left in a black Honda Passport driven by a woman, heading west on Sangani.

According to D'Iberville Deputy Chief Clay Jones, a family member of an employee followed the vehicle; which made a u-turn and threw a metal object at the car. The suspects reportedly yelled out for the witness to stop following them, and were last seen turning onto west bound I-10.

No additional information is available at this time. If you have any information that can assist police, please contact the D'Iberville Police at 228-396-4252.

