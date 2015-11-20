Pascagoula police working to identify robbery suspect

Pascagoula police are asking for your help to identify a robbery suspect who is accused of holding up a gas station on Tuesday.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department Facebook page, the man robbed the Metro Store on Old Mobile Highway around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

According to police, the man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, which he used to threaten the store clerk.

The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, but the clerk was left unharmed.

If you can identify this man or have any information that could help solve the case, please contact Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

