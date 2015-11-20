PRCC students hope to cash in on skateboard business

A skateboard deck emblazoned with the company name (Photo source: PRCC)

Two young college students turned entrepreneurs are making some extra cash with an idea they hope to one day turn into a booming business.

Collin Rust and Ryan Hodgson, both of Picayune, study marketing management at Pearl River Community College. The pair founded Urban Boards more than two years ago in the spring of 2013.

“We started our own company to manufacture skateboard decks from scratch,” Rust said. “The idea started our senior year in high school.”

Rust and Hodgson use Canadian hard rock maple veneer to build the boards and then use a thin air press to give the boards their shape.

“They are usually about seven layers per board,” Hodgson said. “They’re extremely sturdy.”

The decks sell for $90 to $125 without wheels. Rust and Hodgson rely on word of mouth and social media to market their products.

Right now, the company is just a hobby for the hardworking college students, but they hope to one day make the venture a profitable business.

In addition to being full-time students, the entrepreneurs also work at Walgreens in Picayune.

