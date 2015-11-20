Cold weather shelters to open across the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cold weather shelters to open across the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

During cold temperatures, warming shelters across the Gulf Coast will open their doors. 

Below are scheduled openings for the area. This list will be updated if additional openings are announced.

  • Gulfport Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter, 2019 22nd Street; 4 p.m (dinner served at 6 p.m., no new entries past 10 p.m., breakfast provided at Feed My Sheep)
  • Jackson County Salvation Army, 3217 Nathan Hale Ave. in Pascagoula; 4:30 p.m. (dinner and breakfast served)

