Cold weather shelters to open across the Coast

During cold temperatures, warming shelters across the Gulf Coast will open their doors.

Below are scheduled openings for the area. This list will be updated if additional openings are announced.

Gulfport Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter, 2019 22nd Street; 4 p.m (dinner served at 6 p.m., no new entries past 10 p.m., breakfast provided at Feed My Sheep)

Jackson County Salvation Army, 3217 Nathan Hale Ave. in Pascagoula; 4:30 p.m. (dinner and breakfast served)

For the latest weather forecasts, click here to view the WLOX First Alert Weather Radar.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.