Two OS High students accused of calling in bomb threat to middle school

Two Ocean Springs High School students are facing charges for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Ocean Springs Middle School on Monday. According to authorities, one of the teens told police the threat was called in as a prank.

Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said his department’s criminal investigation division worked with Ocean Springs School Police to find out who called in the threat.

The threat was called in around 8:20 a.m. Ocean Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman-Potter said students were evacuated to the football field for about two hours while police searched the building with a bomb-sniffing dog.

Jackson said the teens are charged with making a bomb threat on a public school, and the case is being handled by the Jackson County Youth Court.

