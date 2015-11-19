En Vogue to host Mobile's NYE Moonpie Drop

New Years Eve is closer than you think and city leaders in Mobile made a huge announcement on Thursday about their annual New Year's Eve Moonpie Drop.

The 2015 Moonpie will fall over the city's downtown area to the sound of the award winning R&B group En Vogue.

"It's gonna be an outstanding - people they're Grammy winners, they've got several platinum albums, they've traveled all over the world and we can't wait to get them on the stage to give the people something that they can feel, so they can know, that it is real," Fred Richardson, a Mobile Councilman and the creator of the annual event.

This year's event will also have huge TV projections throughout the downtown area. Prior to the show, they will broadcast the College Football Playoff game scheduled for New Years Eve.

