En Vogue to host Mobile's NYE Moonpie Drop - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

En Vogue to host Mobile's NYE Moonpie Drop

Mobile Councilman Fred Richardson at the press conference announcing the Moonpie headliners. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Mobile Councilman Fred Richardson at the press conference announcing the Moonpie headliners. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
The Moonpie Drop (Photo Source: WLOX News) The Moonpie Drop (Photo Source: WLOX News)
(Photo source: Mobile New Year website) (Photo source: Mobile New Year website)
MOBILE, AL (WLOX) -

New Years Eve is closer than you think and city leaders in Mobile made a huge announcement on Thursday about their annual New Year's Eve Moonpie Drop.

The 2015 Moonpie will fall over the city's downtown area to the sound of the award winning R&B group En Vogue. 

"It's gonna be an outstanding - people they're Grammy winners, they've got several platinum albums, they've traveled all over the world and we can't wait to get them on the stage to give the people something that they can feel, so they can know, that it is real," Fred Richardson, a Mobile Councilman and the creator of the annual event. 

This year's event will also have huge TV projections throughout the downtown area. Prior to the show, they will broadcast the College Football Playoff game scheduled for New Years Eve.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly