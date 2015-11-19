Gulfport man sentenced to 20 years for robbing Long Beach bank at gunpoint

A Gulfport man will spend the next 20 years in prison for the part he played in the robbery of a Long Beach bank on Sept. 12, 2014. District Attorney Joel Smith said Austin Hubbard, 30, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced earlier this week.

Hubbard and co-defendant Javaris Dixon, 30, walked into the Hancock Bank at the intersection of Beatline Road and Pineville Road that Friday afternoon, jumped over the counter and forced a teller to hand over about $3,300 in cash. Bank employees told police the men were masked and armed when they entered the bank.

“While brandishing weapons, the defendants forced a teller to take approximately $3,300 out of one of the drawers. After taking money from the bank, Hubbard and his co-defendant were seen running from the bank by two Long Beach city employees who followed the defendant’s vehicle and called 911,” said Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker.

According to Smith, Hubbard leaned out of the getaway vehicle and fired two shots from a 9 millimeter handgun at the city employees. The employees reported they were not hit by the gunfire.

The vehicle chase continued on into Gulfport, where it came to an end near the intersection of 25th Street and Bullis Avenue.

That’s when Hubbard and Dixon ran into the woods on foot. They were taken into custody a short time later with the help of K9 units.

During Hubbard’s sentencing hearing, Parker told Judge Chris Schmidt the violent bank robbery and ensuing chase endangered bank tellers, city employees, police officers and innocent bystanders.

Hubbard and Dixon will have to serve their sentences day for day, without the possibility of early release or parole. Dixon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the crime earlier this fall.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.