St. Stanislaus expects close playoff game with Moss Point

If you saw a team on an eight-game winning streak produce its own round of applause, you'd certainly understand.

But that's not how the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws operate.

The only thing more obvious than the Rocks recent success -- the steam rushing off the players' heads after a long day of practice Wednesday. St. Stanislaus has averaged 42 points per game ever since a 68-21 loss to Brother Martin (La.) in early September.

"If you start looking at the grand scheme of things and the big picture, you tend to lose track of the goal at hand," St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides said. "The goal at hand is to win our quarterfinal game."

The 2014 4A state runner-up will visit the Moss Point Tigers in the third round of the 4A state playoffs Friday. It'll be the second meeting between the two schools this season, with St. Stanislaus winning the first matchup 41-14 last month.

Moss Point has won three straight games since then, including a 62-51 victory over North Pike in the second round.

"They're going to come out hungry, ready to play but I hope we come out with the same fire and desire to play," Rock-a-Chaws senior linebacker Mason Favre said. "I hope to hold them the same way we did last game."

Favre and fellow senior linebacker Mitchell Walk both average 11 tackles per game. Walk recorded 17 tackles in the game against Moss Point, including eight tackles for a loss.

Offensively, weapons galore are available to junior quarterback Myles Brennan. Wide receiver/tight end Chase Rogers leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns, but he has multiple other reliable targets, including junior wide receiver Darius Pittman.

"It's a pleasure having the best quarterback in Mississippi, well, one of the best in the nation, throwing you the football," said Pittman, who had a season-high 118 yards receiving in a 33-21 win over Poplarville last week. "I'm really thankful for that."

The winner of the St. Stanislaus-Moss Point matchup will face either Vancleave or Lawrence County.

