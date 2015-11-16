The Teddy Bear House Museum opens in Picayune - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

The Teddy Bear House Museum opens in Picayune

Holiday teddy bear on display at the museum (Photo source: WLOX News) Holiday teddy bear on display at the museum (Photo source: WLOX News)
Welcome sign at the museum (Photo source: WLOX News) Welcome sign at the museum (Photo source: WLOX News)
Collection of bears at the Teddy Bear House Museum (Photo source: WLOX News) Collection of bears at the Teddy Bear House Museum (Photo source: WLOX News)
PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) -

More than 15 thousand bears fill the Teddy Bear House Museum in Picayune. The museum features bears in all forms, shapes and sizes.

It's set up like a house and there are seven rooms including a bear themed bathroom and a bear man-cave.

"We actually have the largest collection of bears in the world," said Cornel Jeansonne, co-owner of the museum.

The museum has special ties to our state. Former President Teddy Roosevelt was hunting in Mississippi and refused to shoot a baby bear. From there the 'Teddy bear' was born.

After running the museum for some time in New Orleans, the owners of the Teddy Bear House Museum feel it's only right to bring the bears back home.

"I decided to move to Picayune, open the Teddy Bear Museum and give Mississippi back a little bit of its history," Jeansonne said.

The owners hope the museum will draw tourism to the area.

Christina Kastbarg is visiting the Gulf Coast from Denmark and was one of the first to view the collection.

"We just crossed the state border this morning and heard about the place at the visitor's center and thought we must go,'" Kastbarg said.

Kastbarg says she could see it bringing visitors from around the world.

"I mean who doesn't like bears. It'd be a great place to take your kids and your grandkids," Kastbarg said.

In addition to being a boost for tourism, the museum is also a non-profit organization.

"The money goes back to the city and to other non-profit organization groups here in Picayune," said Ricky Lenart, co-owner of the museum.

Locals who came out to the grand opening say they're just happy to have something special in the city.

"When there's not much to do in a small town, it's cool to just get out and come to something that's in your backyard," Stormy Ladner said.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for kids 12 and under and free for kids under two.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.


 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly