Police training aims to eliminate misconceptions about transgender people

Law enforcement officers from across the state will be participating in training sessions this week to identify and discuss challenges police face when interacting with people who identify as transgender.

The “Law Enforcement and the Transgender Community” training sessions aim to accomplish four goals.

The first goal is to teach relevant terminology. Second is to teach officers how to respond to hate crimes.

Third, officials want to raise awareness of strategies and resources available when working cases involving transgender victims, witnesses or members of the community.

The final goal is to eliminate misconceptions about transgender individuals.

The first training session will be held at the USM Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach on Tuesday. The second session will be held in Jackson on Thursday.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center will be providing support during the training sessions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, the Department of Justice Community Relations Service and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are teaming up to sponsor the training.

