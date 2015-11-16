Dog covered in 3rd degree burns on the mend at HSSM

Gage on 11-11-15 all bandaged up after a laser treatment session with Dr. Griffin. (Photo source: HSSM)

It’s a story of resiliency in both body and spirit. Officials with the Humane Society of South Mississippi are not sure how Gage, a mixed breed stray, received third degree burns on more than half of his body, but after three weeks of intense treatment, the dog is showing he still has a zest for life.

Gage arrived at HSSM on Oct. 27, covered in third degree burns. A rescue team immediately jumped into action to save the pooch’s life. Gage’s days old burn wounds were so severe, HSSM did not have the facilities to properly treat him.

That’s where Dr. Jennifer Griffin, a local veterinarian with Happy Tails, stepped in. Griffin used laser and hydrotherapy treatments to jump start Gage’s recovery.

Fast forward three weeks. Gage is still recovering at HSSM, but he has quickly become a volunteer and staff favorite. His eyes flash forgiveness and his tail wags constantly, but Gage still has a long road to recovery before him.

“While Gage has shown tremendous progress since his arrival, he still has a long road to recovery,” said Jill Mollohan, Executive Director of HSSM. “I’m so thankful to be part of a community that supports an organization such as ours, enabling us to offer refuge and medical treatment for abused and abandoned animals like Gage.”

For weekly updates on Gage’s recovery, you can visit www.hssm.org/gage.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.