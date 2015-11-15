Coast Young Professionals accepting grant applications

According to the Coast Young Professionals, nearly 90 percent of the membership of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce is made up of small businesses.

CYP has designed a program to assist young entrepreneurs with being a part of that figure.

The Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program will provide $2,500 in grants to three Coast Young Professionals member who meet the following criteria:

1. To be eligible for the Young Entrepreneurs Grant, you must be a member of Coast Young Professionals.

2. The awards may be granted to any member regardless of geographic location.

3. Applicant must complete the entire application, and it must be typed or written clearly.

4. Applicant for the grant gives permission for a Coast Young Professionals designee to visit the business for evaluation.

5. A small business is defined as having the equivalent of 50 full time employees or less.

6. Applicants are encouraged to submit supportive information adequately describing the business.

The application process is now open, and members may apply no later than 4 p.m. December 4. Click here to access the application.

