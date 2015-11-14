Man killed by train in Pascagoula identified - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man killed by train in Pascagoula identified

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
PASCAGOULA, MS (AP) -

Officials have confirmed the identity of the man involved in a fatal incident between Hospital and Chicot roads in Pascagoula on Saturday. 

Captain Shannon Massey has confirmed that William Jeffery Brandenburg, 31, was killed when he was struck by a train shortly before 4:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time. The accident remains under investigation. 

