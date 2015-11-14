East Moss Point Revitalization Project picks up promise for Moss Point

The City of Moss Point and the Moss Point Community Development Advisory Committee are joining forces to kick-off the East Moss Point Revitalization program, a one-year clean-up effort focused in East Moss Point Nov. 2015 through Sept. 2016.

The purpose of the code enforcement program is to bring the community together to distill pride in Moss Point and move the City forward in positioning for future economic growth and development.

The revitalization campaign will be in the immediate areas east of Highway 63 to Leo Street and South of Orange Grove Rd. to Highway 90. This project is funded by the City’s Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information, please contact the Director of Community Development Cathy Keeton in the Office of Community Development at (228) 474-2345.

The event is from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday at the staging at corner of Grierson and Dr. L.D. Chapman Dr.

