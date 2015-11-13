Former bus driver accused of touching a child to stand trial

Former Ocean Springs school bus driver Sergio Sandoval will stand trial February 22, 2016 on charges of touching a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery.

Sandoval was arrested in October of last year after a parent alerted police their child told them the driver touched them in their "private area." Sandoval was fired after school officials reviewed bus video and found he violated district policy.

Sandoval initially faced 32 charges, but the grand jury found evidence to send the case to trial on five counts. Each count covers a specific time period the crimes are alleged to have taken place.

At the time of his arrest, Ocean Springs school officials said Sandoval cleared a background check when he was hired in 2006.

