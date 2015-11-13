City council to decide if Bay St. Louis trolley will continue

With the Bay trolley service at the end of its six month trial, the Bay St. Louis City Council must decide if the free service will continue to roll through the city.

The trolley runs Thursday thru Friday on a 30 minute loop from Hollywood Casino to Old Town, and makes stops at all of the big shopping centers, the senior citizens complex and Beach Blvd.

According to Jane Alford, the President of the Old Town Merchants Association, the trolley not only boosts tourism in Bay St. Louis, but is also a staple among the city's residents.

"We are getting the impression that our city council is considering discontinuing the trolley in Bay St. Louis and we want to have a party," Alford said. "We've invited the city council, the mayor and the media to join us and we just want to demonstrate to them what a great thing it is and what a great asset it is for Bay St Louis and show our support for keeping the trolley."

Council Member's will vote to determine the fate of the trolley service November 17.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.