City council to decide if Bay St. Louis trolley will continue - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

City council to decide if Bay St. Louis trolley will continue

(Photo source: WLOX News) (Photo source: WLOX News)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

With the Bay trolley service at the end of its six month trial, the Bay St. Louis City Council must decide if the free service will continue to roll through the city.

The trolley runs Thursday thru Friday on a 30 minute loop from Hollywood Casino to Old Town, and makes stops at all of the big shopping centers, the senior citizens complex and Beach Blvd.  

According to Jane Alford, the President of the Old Town Merchants Association, the trolley not only boosts tourism in Bay St. Louis, but is also a staple among the city's residents. 

"We are getting the impression that our city council is considering discontinuing the trolley in Bay St. Louis and we want to have a party," Alford said. "We've invited the city council, the mayor and the media to join us and we just want to demonstrate to them what a great thing it is and what a great asset it is for Bay St Louis and show our support for keeping the trolley."

Council Member's will vote to determine the fate of the trolley service November 17. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly