Officials warn MS Power customers about possible scam

The Biloxi Police Department and Mississippi Power are warning customers to beware. Police say customers of the power company have reported receiving suspicious calls from someone attempting to collect money.

According to police, customers say they were told their service would be cut off if a payment was not received immediately. The customers were told to go to a store and transfer or "load" payments to specific account numbers.

In a statement from Mississippi Power, the company says it will never call customers asking for personal or banking information, or to make a payment by purchasing a prepaid money card.

If you believe you may have been a victim of a scam, you are asked to contact local police and the Mississippi Attorney General's office at 601-359-3680. You should also report the issue to Mississippi Power.

