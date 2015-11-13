Buck Rogers steps down as Shuckers GM

Buck Rogers, General Manager of the Biloxi Shuckers, announced he is resigning from that position due to personal reasons.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity and trust from the ownership group to be a part of the launch of the franchise at MGM Park,” stated Rogers. “The experience has been amazing and I can’t thank them enough for allowing me to be a part of it. The staff and my successor will take the operation to new levels and the community will have something to be proud of for years to come.”

Rogers was named the first general manager in the history of the ball club last spring. The Shuckers ended with a 78-59 record in the team’s inaugural season.

“Buck did an outstanding job under trying circumstances this year,” said team president Ken Young. “His passion and commitment were contagious and we are sorry to see him leave.”

Rogers led the team through a 54-game road trip while construction crews worked to complete MGM Park. He also oversaw the creation of the Shuckers front office staff.

Team officials said Chris Birch, director of sales, will serve as interim general manager until the position is filled. The Shuckers will begin that search immediately.

