Concept for D'Iberville Galleria revised

After more than a decade of research and development, a new million-square-foot Galleria is coming to D'Iberville. Mayor Rusty Quave is thrilled with this major project and the tax revenue it will generate.

After more than a decade of research and development, a new million-square-foot Galleria is coming to D'Iberville. Mayor Rusty Quave is thrilled with this major project and the expected tax revenue.

Galleria unlike anything the Gulf Coast has ever seen

Galleria unlike anything the Gulf Coast has ever seen

Project organizers say plans for the new 1 million square foot shopping mall in D'Iberville have changed.

According to lead developer Bob Mandal, the Galleria will be built as an outdoor 'town within a town' shopping destination. Bulldozers should arrive on the property within the next 60 days, and construction crews could arrive as early as March.

According to the city mayor, around $40 million in off ramps have been built at this time. Additionally, Harrison County Schools are expected to receive $750,000 in tax revenue per year from the mall.

The first phase of the shopping center construction is expected to begin in spring, and is projected to take three to four years to complete.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.