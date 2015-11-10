Road work slows down Courthouse Road in Gulfport

What started out as a drainage project turned into a road repair. Contractors were scheduled to replace the water drainage under Courthouse Road with box culverts. But before they could start, they ran into an issue.

"We came out yesterday, and we noticed that the road had started to undermine by a couple of feet under the edged of pavement," said Wayne Miller, Gulfport's director of Public Works.

While the city and the contractors working on the project said this problem wasn't an immediate threat, they say they are focused on maintaining a sustainable infrastructure.

"If we didn't find it, it could likely end up that section of the road collapse, but we do notice these things.We have crews who ride around here all the time and when we notice stuff, we stop and look at it to see if there's anything we need to do preventive to keep it from happening," Miller said.

Tyler Gentry of Knowles Construction said the threat wasn't imminent.

"I don't see the road collapsing right now, but eventually it could be an issue," Gentry said.

The possibility of it causing a problem is why the city decided to fix it. They hope that residents and business owners in the area can be patient as they make the repairs.

"Just work with us a little bit. It’s going to be an inconvenience for a week or two, but work with us because we are improving the drainage," Miller said.

Traffic won’t be the only thing affected. A water line will also need to be relocated to complete the repairs.

"We have a water outage scheduled for Thursday at two o'clock to kill the water to this area and hopefully it will only be out two to four hours. Once the water's back on the area will be under a boil water notice for at least two days," Miller said.

The city says all lanes should be back open by the end of the week and the entire project will be complete in three weeks.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.