Sonic carhop fights off alleged robber

A determined Sonic carhop was able to fight off an attacker who was trying to steal money out of her apron Sunday night, according to Ocean Springs police.

Detective Capt. William Jackson said the assault and robbery attempt happened at the Sonic Drive-In on Bienville Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Jackson said a man, later identified as 25-year-old Justin Stewart Lease, walked up and placed an order at one of the drive up locations and punched the carhop in the head when she brought his order out.

Jackson said Lease tried to steal money out of the carhop’s apron, but she was able to fight him off and hold on to the cash. Officials said Lease fled the scene before police could arrive.

The carhop was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Jackson said investigators identified Lease as a suspect after looking at security footage. Lease was later arrested at a home on Courtenay Circle.

Lease is charged with felony strong arm robbery, contempt of court for failure to pay fines and possession of paraphernalia. Jackson said Lease is being held at the Ocean Springs Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

