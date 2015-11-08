Rain doesn't hinder Peter Anderson vendors and attendees

Organizers say despite the rain, they are happy with the turnout for the event. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The 37th annual Peter Anderson festival proved to be a rainy one, but vendors say it wasn't a complete wash out.

Baton Rouge artist Sheldon Anderson is a new comer to the annual festival, but as a traveling artist, dealing with inclement weather is nothing new.

"Considering the weather, it's not been bad. I'm not going to complain," said Anderson. "We've had worse conditions before, but overall I've been impressed with people coming by even with the weather as it is right now."



Another first timer was Joseph Frye of Birmingham, Alabama. The potter was impressed with not only the festival, but the attendee's love of art.



"The day is a little wet, but it's nice. It's been good as far as the people are very warm, and as far as they have a knack for art," noted Frye.



While vendors had tents to keep their work dry, festival goers toted umbrellas and rain gear.

"It was kind of neat because yesterday when it started raining, we were a little, just kind of wondering how it was going to go, but we looked around and people just popped up umbrellas and kept walking," said Cynthia Sutton, events and public relations manager for the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.



Despite the soggy days, organizers say they are happy with the turnout.

Sutton added, "Our artists have been really happy. So usually we have more than 100 thousand attendees to the event, so we hope those numbers will come close this year."

Although high winds did damage the tents of a couple vendors, organizers say there was no serious damage to merchandise.

Follow WLOX News:

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved